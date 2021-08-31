Beloved ice cream shop in Tremont closing after 9 years

CLEVELAND — Tremont Scoops announced Tuesday that it will close on Sept. 19 and "pack up the coolers."

The owners, Paul and Ann, posted on Instagram that they received a "smoking offer" on their building and sold it.

The ice cream parlor has been a fixture in Tremont for nearly a decade, serving up smiles and scoops. It's also been the place dozens of teenagers have worked for their first job.

The shop sells everything from ice cream cones, to milkshakes, sundaes and even vegan treats.

Northeast Ohio residents far and wide will remember it fondly. And if you haven't been there before, don't miss your last chance to try their ice cream before it's gone. Protip: Try the cherry ice cream, we hear it comes highly recommended.

Tremont Scoops is located at 2362 Professor Ave., Cleveland.

You can read the farewell message from the owners below:

