Beloved Mentor high school student Jack Sawyer has died

Beloved Mentor high school student Jack Sawyer, 17, has died after bravely battling Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer.

The "JBS Strong" movement inspired by Jack kicked off last year in Mentor but gained momentum and urgency recently.

Last week, as a tribute to Jack, he was named the honorary captain for the matchup between Mentor and Euclid.

RELATED: Love for Mentor high school student Jack Sawyer inspires a community and beyond

The game was unifying and showed that "some things are bigger than football." That is what the shirt read that an Euclid captain gave to Jack at the game.

Earlier this month, his family announced the cancer had spread, and they had made the decision to end treatment.

The Mentor City Schools provided the following statement regarding Jack's death:

Mentor High School students and parents/guardians,



It is with great sadness we write you this letter. We learned this morning our student Jack Sawyer passed away overnight at home following his extremely courageous battle with cancer. Jack was 17 years old.



Jack’s positive attitude, warm smile and kind, compassionate spirit touched the lives of many. Throughout his 18-month battle with cancer, Jack has been an absolute inspiration for us all. He handled all of the ups and downs of his journey with incredible strength and grace, and the way he brought the community together was like nothing we’ve ever seen. At a recent football game, Jack had shared a quote for the announcer to read over the PA and we want to share it with you today:



To my classmates, teachers, staff and the entire Mentor community - I thank you for all the love and support. It was a privilege to be a part of this community. I’ll always be a Card! Remember my motto PACE- Positive Attitude Changes Everything. You will forever be in my heart. I love you all. -Jack Sawyer



We know this is a very difficult message for our students to hear. To assist students and staff in coping with the loss of Jack, our guidance counselors and our school psychologist will be available to meet with students. Mental health professionals from the Lake County Trauma Response Team will also be at school to work with us to ensure any student who may be grieving receives proper attention. We will continue to provide these services as long as they’re needed.



If you feel your child may not ask for help but would benefit from talking with someone, please feel free to contact us directly by phone at (440) 974-5300 or via email at crowe@mentorschools.org.



Jack will be greatly missed by our school community. Please join us in keeping Jack’s parents, family, friends and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.



Sincerely,

Craig Heath

SuperintendentJason Crowe

Mentor High School Principal



The impact that Jack made on the Mentor community and beyond will be long-lasting. His friends say it's a lesson they'll always carry with them.

"Not to take things for granted, love everyone, and treat everyone with respect," said friend Austin Blood.

Dave Juka, owner of Proline Screen Wear, has printed shirts, decals, and yard signs in support of Jack and his family. You see "JBS Strong " everywhere. It is a sign of how much this young man is loved and the love he's put out into the world.

The gratitude, courage, grace and love he shows are being reflected back onto him in spades.

More than football:

Love for Mentor high school student Jack Sawyer inspires a community and beyond

Editor's note: We've received a number of messages from viewers asking how they can show support for Jack. T-shirts and hoodies can be ordered using the information here.