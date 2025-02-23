Benefit concert supporting local artists to take the stage in Akron this week

AKRON — An evening of beautiful music is coming up in Akron. The night of music on the Knight Stage will benefit the Summit County Arts and Culture Inclusion Council.

The council is working in the community to support the education and advancement of artists in Summit County.

"We've been in existence since 2020, 2021 when we started. We are a committee at Arts Now in Akron. We were commissioned by our county to support the endeavors of artists who are of marginalized communities. That means folks who are differently abled, people who are immigrants, refugees as Akron is a sanctuary city, and people who are BIPOC," said Jocelyn Grant, chair of the Arts and Inclusion Council.

The Harmony of Inclusion: A Winter Benefit for Arts & Culture will take place on Feb. 27 at the Knight Stage in Akron. The evening starts at 5 p.m.

The benefit concert will feature all Akron natives, including some Akron School For the Arts (Firestone Community Learning Center) alumni, Durrell LeGrair, Emmanuel LeGrair, and Jaron M. LeGrair. The LeGrair brothers will perform alongside Brandee Wilkinson and Te’Anna Hunt.

"It's really cool to have this full circle moment. I know the setlist, it's a secret, but it's going to be great. I am so excited," said Grant.

To get tickets for this event, click here.