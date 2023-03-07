Bengals RB Joe Mixon's home 'part of the crime scene' of shooting in Cincinnati suburb

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon's home was connected to an Anderson Township shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital late Monday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Ayers Road for the report of shots fired at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to a press release. Police said one juvenile was taken to the hospital with what the sheriff's office referred to as minor injuries.

Deputies were seen on the property where previous court documents say Mixon resides. Deputies could be heard yelling, "If you're inside, come on out."

It is unclear if the shooting took place at Mixon's home; in a Tuesday press release, the sheriff's office said "a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon" was part of the crime scene.

The HCSO said deputies conducted a search warrant for a home on Ayers Road Monday night "and were able to gather evidence that will be part of this active investigation."

The press release said they plan to release a more comprehensive update on the investigation later in the week.

The night of the alleged shooting, a WCPO 9 crew on the scene saw deputies enter the home around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday with flashlights.

The police tape was taken down from the property around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to investigators, no arrests have been made.

WCPO has reached out to the Bengals and Mixon's representatives. Neither have responded.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.