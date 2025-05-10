Berea Police Sergeant dies from medical emergency

The Berea Police Department announced that one of its members died early Saturday morning after suffering a medical emergency.

Sgt. Ean Esposito had served the Berea Police Department since 2011, taking on numerous roles throughout his time with the department, Berea Police said.

Esposito played a crucial role in updating the department's emergency operation plan and focused on emergency preparedness for both the department and community, the department said.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, the department said.

"Sgt. Esposito will be missed by all that knew and were touched by his engaging spirit. Please keep his family, friends, and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers," Berea Police said in a Facebook post. "His family has asked that if requests to donate to them are received, they be directed to the West Tactical Officer Foundation and that foundation will make sure the family receives it."