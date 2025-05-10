Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Berea Police Sergeant dies from medical emergency

496842822_1083135427182528_5586588953993492258_n.jpg
Berea Police Department
496842822_1083135427182528_5586588953993492258_n.jpg
Posted

The Berea Police Department announced that one of its members died early Saturday morning after suffering a medical emergency.

Sgt. Ean Esposito had served the Berea Police Department since 2011, taking on numerous roles throughout his time with the department, Berea Police said.

Esposito played a crucial role in updating the department's emergency operation plan and focused on emergency preparedness for both the department and community, the department said.

He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, the department said.

"Sgt. Esposito will be missed by all that knew and were touched by his engaging spirit. Please keep his family, friends, and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers," Berea Police said in a Facebook post. "His family has asked that if requests to donate to them are received, they be directed to the West Tactical Officer Foundation and that foundation will make sure the family receives it."

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.