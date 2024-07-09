Bernie Kosar says he's been placed on liver transplant list, has Parkinson's disease

Bernie Kosar is one of the most beloved sports figures in Cleveland's history. Through the years, he has been very open about his health battles following his years in football.

Today, he's opening up about what might be his biggest battle to date: The fact he has been placed on a liver transplant list.

Kosar tells me that he was placed on the list in April after months of battling liver failure that led to frequent hospitalizations.

In between, he's been able to keep up with appearances on his good days. He says he's been able to manage the impacts through his diet and remains optimistic.

Kosar also disclosed that he was also recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

