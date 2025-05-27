Bessie's Angels 5K walk/run raising awareness for young women in foster care

HIGHLAND HILLS — Bessie’s Angels is gearing up for its 12th Annual Bessie’s Walk/Race, set to take place this weekend, and is rallying the community to participate.

The Cleveland-based nonprofit supports young women aged 16 to 24 who are impacted by the foster care system.

Bessie’s Angels offers essential services, including educational resources, rental and utility assistance, bus passes, clothing, and household supplies, to help empower women to lead successful lives.

At 18, teenagers living in foster care age out of the system, which can create additional challenges.

Tonya Perkins-Stoudermire founded the organization in 2015, in honor of her grandmother, Bessie.

"My grandma was my spiritual mentor," she previously shared with News 5.

Since opening her first “Bessie’s Place" in 2017, a transitional home for young women exiting foster care, Perkins-Stoudermire has expanded her initiative with two additional homes.

The walk/race will be held on Saturday, May 31, at Cuyahoga Community College Eastern Campus, located at 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills.

The event begins with a warm-up at 8:30 a.m., followed by children's activities. Participants will start walking or running at 9 a.m. Children and pets are welcome. Registration information can be found on their website.

Organizers said their goal is to raise awareness about the impacts of foster care and the trauma associated with it.

Bessie's Angels said all funds raised through the race/walk will support the continuation of its services and help open additional “Bessie’s Place” homes in collaboration with the Cleveland Land Bank.