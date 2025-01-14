Best friend of Bay Village woman struck, killed by train, leans on faith

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — An inspiring young woman who has touched lives in both Ohio and Michigan is being remembered after her sudden death this past weekend.

“As sad as the news is, I’m just glad that she’s with Jesus,” said Jennifer Kasunick’s best friend, Addison Meaux. “She’s probably smiling down at me right now.”

As Meaux remembers her 20-year-old best friend, she said she’s reminded to have faith, even as life is dealing her a bad hand.

“I think this loss will be felt so deeply, but I think she would want everybody to know to stay strong in the Lord,” said Meaux.

A message Meaux said Kasunick instilled in her ever since they met at Meaux's sixth-grade birthday party.

“She really put her faith in the Lord, and she had this admirable belief in God and anytime anything would happen to her whether it was good or bad, she would always just sing praises to Him,” said Meaux.

Now, Meaux said she finds herself having to do what she once learned from her best friend as she starts a new chapter without her.

“It’s very unfortunate, but I’m happy she’s in a better place,” said Meaux.

Kasunick died after being hit and killed by a train in Holland, Michigan, Saturday night.

Authorities said the Bay Village native, who attended Hope College, was seen on video approaching a railroad crossing when the train signals activated.

Because she is blind and relied on her service dog, Rowdy, authorities said she didn’t realize how close she was to the tracks, which caused her to be clipped by the train and left her unconscious and not breathing.

Officials said she was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Meanwhile, they said her dog survived.

“It was just beautiful to think about that the first thing she saw was Jesus,” said Meaux.

One of Jennifer’s friends, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News 5 by text that "Jen was truly a superstar, and her absence will be felt by all."

Bay High School Principal Jason Martin sent News 5 the following statement:

"Jennifer was fearless. She was larger than life and touched so many members of our Bay Village community. Jennifer and her service dog, Rowdy, wowed audiences in high school musicals, orchestra concerts and walking at graduation in 2023.

There was nothing she couldn’t do if she put her mind to it. Her passion for learning and 'I can' mentality served as an inspiration for staff and students, alike. Jennifer’s presence, energy and positivity will always be remembered. My thoughts are with her family, friends and fellow Class of 2023 graduates."

“It’s very inspiring to see that what she’s done for me, she’s done for others,” said Meaux.

At this time, Meaux asks anyone with pictures of Jennifer to send them to her and Jennifer’s brother for a slideshow they’re doing in her honor.

Those email addresses are meauxaddison@gmail.com and mpkasunick@gmail.com.