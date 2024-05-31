Between sound checks, famous musicians play with goats at Blossom Music Center

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — When big music acts come to Northeast Ohio, they have a chance to do some unique pre-show relaxation. A Cuyahoga Falls woman brings her farm animals backstage for road crews and famous musicians to hold, feed, and pet.

Allison Dunlap owns and operates Gaga For Goats, a small family-run farm near Blossom Music Center. Dunlap has goats, chickens, ducks, rabbits, and turkeys. There are eight adults and five baby goats, who are pretty used to cameras and photo ops.

"This is our Wall of Fame from Blossom from last year, the one everyone knows is Jelly Roll, he's in the center," said Dunlap.

Allison Dunlap, Gaga for Goats Country music star Jelly Roll pets and feeds a goat ahead of a show at Blossom Music Center in 2023.

The "Wall of Fame" on the farm shows the herd being held by many famous musicians and road crews.

On Tuesday, Dunlap snapped photos of her baby goat Poppy being held by folksy pop star Noah Kahan. Kahan was starting off the summer season at Blossom. Before he took the stage, he found the time to hold Poppy and Ruby the chicken.

Kahan shared the pictures and even a video of his experience with his 2.5 million Instagram followers, "I think I need extra security for Poppy now that everyone realizes that's the one Noah was holding," said Dunlap.

Dunlap explained the band Yellowcard was the first to experience backstage goat therapy. After that interaction, the goats and other animals are signed up for 40 shows this year.

Blossom Music Center General Manager Ron Tynan said, "We love sharing a little bit of Cuyahoga Falls with artists when they visit. We were thrilled that Noah enjoyed meeting the goats prior to opening up the season with an incredible show for Northeast Ohio music fans."

Between sound checks, the goats have been snuggled by the likes of O.A.R., Jelly Roll, Bastille, and Elle King, just to name a few.

Allison Dunlap, Gaga for Goats Elle King got to hold a chicken and a rabbit ahead of her show at Blossom Music Center in 2023.

"That's the thing with these folks at Blossom, they're on the road, they're missing their family, they're missing their pets, and this little furry friend just gives them that little touch of home," said Dunlap.

The petting and loving can be therapeutic, Dunlap said her late brother Keith shared the idea with her years before. Dunlap named a goat after his nickname, "Beepers." That animal and all the others bring a smile and a giggle to everyone who meets them, regardless of their star power.

"Yesterday, it brought someone to tears. She didn't want to hold it, and we got her to hold it, and she's like, I just can't believe I just got so emotional holding this goat," said Dunlap.

She continued, "you get this is the best day ever, at least one time a day, and that just fills your heart."

The farm is open for visits, birthday parties, and soap making.