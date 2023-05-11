Biden admin announces $830 million to retrofit HUD housing for green energy, protection from climate

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced the availability of $830 million dedicated to a program called the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program, or GRRP.

It's designed to improve rental properties already supported by the Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD.

Many of those HUD properties where this money will be injected are homes to low-income families, seniors, and those will disabilities.

The money will be used in a variety of ways for improvements, including retrofitting buildings to make upgrades so they're more energy efficient, protected from the effects of climate change and natural disasters, as well as covering the installation of solar energy programs.

The program's funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act.

News 5’s Courtney Gousman spoke to Julia Gordon, Assistant Secretary for the HUD, who said many of these changes made to HUD properties will ultimately save taxpayer money.

"All of these different actions are not only helping to improve the lives of the residents, of course, and to protect them from climate change, but they're really an investment both in the community and our national efforts to green our nation's housing,” Gordon said.

HUD property owners and landlords can apply for both grants and loans.

Learn more about the program and how to apply here.

