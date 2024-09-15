Big event set to take over an Akron park to focus on uplifting women

AKRON — In our community, they serve as doctors, mayors, police officers, teachers, scientists, and much more. Women in Northeast Ohio are making big strides in leadership and business.

Next weekend, a big event taking over an Akron park will focus on uplifting women. Women Supporting Women: A Day of Empowerment will showcase 100 women vendors, speakers, and women-only artists, DJs, and musicians.

Organizer Tara Mosley Weems said, “Women Supporting Women is a celebration of women's incredible contributions to our society. This event will honor their achievements, inspire future leaders, and galvanize our community to support each other in creating positive change.”

The day will also feature over a dozen women speakers discussing ongoing efforts to champion equity, inclusion, and equality and highlighting positive change. Networking opportunities to connect attendees with influential figures and like-minded individuals committed to supporting women and promoting community improvement. Workshop sessions focused on empowering women with the skills and knowledge to make a difference in their respective fields.

Mosley Weems said vendors will share more information about their services, "women can come together and do some phenomenal things with one another and for one another."

The event is on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 8 p.m. at Hardesty Park. The park is located at 1615 W. Market St in Akron.

All are invited. You can RSVP here on Eventbrite,or you can just come out on the day.