Big Fun toy store pops up in Coventry Village neighborhood just in time for the holiday season

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Big Fun Toy Store closed its doors in 2018 on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights, many of its longtime customers thought they would never see it again.

"It's part of Coventry, so it was kind of a bummer," said Eric Herman, who told News 5 that the eclectic toy store was a popular hangout for him growing up. "It's great to be here, and it feels good to be here."

It's a sentiment expressed by many of the store's customers Wednesday as Big Fun toy store opened its new pop-up location, which is in its former storefront where it thrived for 14 years before it closed down.

It's the second year the store has been resurrected by owner Steve Presser since the longtime business closed its doors in 2018.

"This has always been my home," said Presser. "My store, Big Fun, was the place where I got to be Willy Wonka, Pee Wee Herman, and Dr. Suess all wrapped into one. I like to make people happy."

“It's one of my favorite stores,” said Lee Wygant, who told News 5 he took particular interest in the stores' Star Wars memorabilia, which included a Darth Vader action figure storage case.

"Yeah, I checked it out. I shook it to see if there were any action figures inside, said Wygant.

The surprise was part of the fun for many longtime customers who say this pop-up location brought back a lot of childhood memories.

"The whole idea of a store like this was to bring to mind a lot of your childhood, said Presser. "And if you had a good childhood like a lot of us did, they are toys you reminisce about, and hopefully, folks will have good, fun memories."

Presser says he misses his customers and enjoys being able to reminisce with them and also be able to put a smile on their faces as they walk around his store as they did years ago.

"To hug my customers, it is mindblowing to have this opportunity. It's a swan song; it's a curtain call."

The store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. It will be open on Black Friday from 12-7 p.m., Small Business Saturday from 12-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. Presser says the pop-up location will be open every day until Jan. 12.