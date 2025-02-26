'Big problem': Deadly car crash on Memphis Avenue sparks concerns over speeding

CLEVELAND — Residents and business owners are demanding change as a recent car accident on Memphis Avenue killed a man, and officials say speed may have been a factor.

According to Cleveland Police, at approximately 1:46 a.m. on Feb. 9, the Second District responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident near West 60th Street and Memphis Avenue.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Memphis Avenue when it attempted to turn southbound into a parking lot. A second vehicle, traveling eastbound on Memphis, collided with the turning vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located 64-year-old Fernando Marrero, who was unresponsive. Cleveland EMS pronounced him deceased at the scene. He was the driver of the vehicle that had been turning into the parking lot.

Five individuals from the second vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Preliminary findings suggest that speed may have been a contributing factor,” the Cleveland Police Department wrote in an email to us.

As of Feb. 10, no arrests had been made. I asked for an update on the case Tuesday afternoon but haven’t heard back yet.

Shortly after the accident, the Owner of Lucky’s Bar and Grill, Frank Wolter, released surveillance video of the crash.

“You don't see anything, but you see the impact. I didn't want to release it until I had approval from [Fernando’s family] and I told them, ‘Instead of Fernando's life's being just gone, let's make a cause here and bring attention to something. Maybe he can save somebody else's life,'” Wolter said.

I requested data from the Cleveland Police Department showing tickets/citations issued in the last year to drivers speeding on Memphis Avenue, but there are no records responsive to that inquiry.

While no speeding tickets have been issued on Memphis Avenue in the last year, a frequent driver, Luis Ortiza claims to see reckless driving weekly.

“Since that accident [and] before that accident, the speeding's been crazy here,” Ortiza stated. “About 40, 50, 60 miles per hour around there. Earlier today I saw two cars just tailgating each other. Vroom... passing through.”

I sat outside Lucky’s Bar and Grill Tuesday night for about 15 minutes with a radar gun to see if anyone was speeding.

The posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour, but I clocked multiple drivers going 10-14 miles per hour above that.

“I bet you got a few of them, quite a few of them,” Ortiza said. “That's enough tickets.”

Ortiza said the speeding is worse on Friday and Saturday nights as Memphis Avenue has a slew of bars.

Wolter describes Memphis Avenue as a “freeway,” saying there must be dozens of speeding drivers a day.

Both say something needs to change.

“People do speed through here, especially when they hit from that corner to here. You see them flying through here so it'll be great to put a light here. At least do something around here. Put a speeding camera or something because it's really important after that accident,” Ortiza suggested.

There are already two stoplights: one at West 58th Street and another at West 63rd Street.

But Wolter said he thinks adding an additional stoplight at Memphis Avenue and Ridgeview Road would be beneficial.

“Should he have turned in front of him? Probably not. Should the guy have been speeding? Probably not. But at the end of the day, I just want to bring focus on the speed that's happening in the area,” Wolter added.

Memphis Avenue falls under Cleveland City Ward 13 Councilman Kris Harsh’s jurisdiction. We asked him for an interview to address resident concerns, but he wasn’t available.

He instead told me in an email, “I believe we need more police officers doing traffic enforcement. The individuals who do not want to follow the law are more likely to pay attention if it hits their wallet. I look forward to hearing from residents regarding this. I always want to hear good ideas.”

Wolter used to work for the Cleveland Police Department as an officer. He said he understands how overworked and understaffed the department is, so he’s not pointing the finger of blame at them.

“There's a lot of calls coming out, so I'm not blaming the police at all, but I'm thinking maybe we need to have some more stoplights,” he said.

I asked if he plans to take his suggestion to Cleveland City Council. He said yes.

“The family kind of put it on me that they want to see something changed here and I'm going to take that on and have responsibility because Fernando was a regular customer. He was a beautiful soul. Everybody has nothing but great things to say about him, and I'm going to make this my call; it’s to get a light over there or whatever I can do to show the family I'm there for them,” Wolter added.

Cleveland City Council just had its meeting on Monday, but the next one will be March 3.

“There's a straightaway that they can gain some speed on, and I think if you apply a couple more lights on there, that'll slow things down. Plus, we have parking across the street as well. I'm probably going to advocate for a crosswalk there because I don't want anything to happen to my customers from some idiot just speeding,” Wolter stated.

A GoFundMe has been created for Marrero’s family to assist in any necessary expenses. If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.