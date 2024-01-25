Bill Joel, Rod Stewart announcement triggers nostalgia for fans

News 5 spoke with a DJ and high school music teacher about Cleveland's announcement of Billy Joel and Rod Stewart coming to Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Brittany Benton, also known as DJ Red-I, said today's announcement was nostalgic. She thinks both have music catalogues that appeal to a variety of fans.

We asked her about the chatter on social media from those who felt let down by Cleveland's announcement a "major" concert was coming to the city.

"​So you have generations of people who love Rod Stewart and generations of people who love Billy Joel. So, you know, I think of when I think of outside of hip hop, when I think of East Coast, like to me, Billy Joel is always front of mind," Benton said. "So I think this will be a big pull, and I think the turnout is gonna be a lot more multigenerational than people might have already intended."

Benton said that for artists, their music is always new to someone who discovers it and that streaming and algorithms keep what's old fresh.

