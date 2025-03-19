Billboards up in Cleveland to try to shed light on human traffickers ahead of NCAA tournament

CLEVELAND — Human trafficking is a nationwide issue, and Ohio is no exception. In 2023, the national human trafficking hotline received over 800 calls from the state alone. Experts said these numbers tend to rise during major events. With March Madness set to begin in Cleveland in just two days, billboards are already up trying to educate the city on the issue.

While signs around Rocket Area are already promoting the NCAA March Madness tournament, you'll also spot some addressing human trafficking.

“They say are a series of rotating messages that say things like 'It's madness to think that sex buying is a victimless crime.' 'It's madness to think that sex buying is just a game or sex buying is foul,'” said Yasmin Vafa, the executive director of Rights4Girls.

The signs are part of a nationwide billboard campaign by Rights4Girls to combat sex trafficking, which tends to increase leading up to major sporting events.

“Despite all the celebration and excitement, it's important for people to know that there is this dark underbelly of, sex trafficking and exploitation that can take place,” said Vafa.

The signs have been put up in eight cities hosting the basketball games, with lines that shed light on the buyers that help fund the multi-billion-dollar sex trafficking industry.

“Cleveland is one of the cities that is hosting games during this tournament, and Cleveland is also one of the cities that has a number of interstates,” said Vafa.

Donisha Green, the senior director of strategic communications with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, agreed that trafficking occurs in Cleveland and it can happen right before your eyes.

“Yeah, signs of human trafficking can look like signs of control or manipulation, someone not having personal identification, unexplained or unusual travel arrangements,” said Green.

News 5 reached out to the FBI, who told us that human trafficking can happen anytime, in any city. They added that they see an influx of activity ahead of big events like the Super Bowl, but when it comes to lower-level events like NCAA March Madness, it’s not the same level of activity. Still, they remind the community to be vigilant and emphasize that they are always working to stop it.

“It's business as usual for an organization like ours. We serve survivors and we'll continue to do it ahead of events or not,” said Green.

On the billboard, there’s a link to the Rights4Girls website, where information about trafficking is available. Yasmin hopes it will raise awareness and remind the community that it’s always happening.

“We really hope that people will take a look at the report and the campaign and really understand the harms of these types of behaviors, not just on women and girls, but on our communities as a whole,” said Vafa.

If you or someone you know has been trafficked, contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center crisis and support hotline: call/text 216-619-6192 or 440-423-2020.