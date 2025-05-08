Watch Now
Bishop Malesic reflects on meeting new pope back in 2015

CLEVELAND — If a new pope brought a layer of excitement to those in Northeast Ohio, then finding out that Pope Leo XIV, originally from Chicago, took it to a new level.

Yellow banners signifying the celebration quickly went up outside St. John’s Cathedral in downtown Cleveland.

For Bishop Edward Malesic, it’s even a bit personal.

He met then-Bishop Prevost back in 2015 when he was attending a program for new bishops outside of Rome.

“Then-Bishop Prevost was part of that class," Bishop Malesic explained. "The last day I was sitting with him at a table and I said, 'I need to get from here to Downtown Rome' and he said, 'I have a car, and I’ll drive you.' Does that give me any insight into the man? No, but I can tell you he’s a humble man, a joyful man and a man who is willing to help."

Bishop Malesic adds that the first American pope offers a chance for the United States to truly communicate with the pope and the Vatican in a way like never before.

"A down to earth guy," he added. "We have every right to be thankful to God for picking someone we’ll be able to relate to easily because he understands our culture."

Pope Leo XIV emerges at St. Peter's Basilica

