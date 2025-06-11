Black bear spotted in Painesville Township

A black bear roaming the neighborhood was spotted on a Painesville Township home surveillance camera.

According to the city of Painesville, the bear was seen early Monday morning on North Shore Drive in Painesville Township.

"Black bears have become more and more common in our area. They usually run when encountered. There is no need for concern but please be aware of your outdoor pets and take in any outdoor food like bird seed or open garbage cans," the city said in a Facebook post.

Back in 2022, there were multiple black bear sightings in residential neighborhoods. Watch more about those sightings below:

Multiple black bear sightings reported in Lake County

RELATED: Multiple black bear sightings reported in Lake County

The Painesville City Fire Department has a list of what to do/not do when encountering a black bear:



Respect a bear's space. Never approach, crowd or pursue. A bear changes its behavior because of your presence... which means you are too close, so keep your distance.

If there are recent sightings, bring in your bird feeders. Black bears are omnivores, meaning they eat grasses, seeds, berries and meat.

Store garbage cans inside where the smell of food can be contained and make sure you keep your outdoor grill and grease trap clean.

Keep pets inside if there are local sightings or make sure someone is watching them when they go out to use the bathroom.

If you unexpectedly come upon a black bear, do NOT run and do NOT play dead. Try to put as much space as possible between you and the bear in slow movements. Stay calm and make yourself look as large as possible so the bear recognizes you as a human. Most bears are not interested in a confrontation unless they feel threatened.

And remember... black bears are NOT grizzly bears! These guys are smaller, with shorter claws. Usually startled black bears run away or up a tree.