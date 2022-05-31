Multiple black bear sightings reported in Lake County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A black bear was spotted Tuesday morning in Concord Township, according to authorities.

The bear was spotted near Oakridge Drive, according to a Facebook post from Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno

A black bear was also spotted in Lake County on May 25, according to a Facebook user who posted photos of the sighting.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that there have been 191 sightings in the last year throughout the state of Ohio. They are the most common bear in the area and are more frequently seen in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties.

Black bears are typically in the area looking for food sources, as they use their sense of smell to find nutrition. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Leonbruno advised residents to never approach the animal as they cannot be trusted.

If a black bear is spotted in your area, you're asked to call 1-800-WILD-LIFE and report it to the Division of Wildlife. They will track the animal throughout the area and alert cities as needed. If the animal is endangering people, please call 911 and notify police immediately.

