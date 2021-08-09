Black men's health week starts with National African American Wellness Agency walk in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — This week is Black men’s health week, and it was created in order to help highlight key health issues that affect Black men.

The African American Wellness Agency sponsored the event, with the mission of increasing life expectancy in Black men. Walks across Northeast Ohio are being hosted all month long, and the first one happened Saturday in Akron.

“The nice thing about the event is that we also make it a place where black men have more camaraderie,” John Gregory, the founder of The National African American Wellness Agency, said. “When they come out to our events and see other men getting screened they are more apt to get screened.”

There’s one scheduled in Columbus, Toledo and right here in Cleveland later on in the month. There will be free health screenings and vaccinations at the event. Since 2004, the organization has given more than 4,000 health screenings per year in16 major cities.

