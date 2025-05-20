Blood drive in memory of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin set for Thursday

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive this week to honor fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin.

Derbin was killed in the line of duty in May 2024.

The blood drive will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital Waltz Auditorium.

Cleveland Clinic

This is the second blood drive held in honor of Derbin. Last year, the Red Cross collected more than 40 pints of blood.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.