Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Blood drive in memory of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin set for Thursday

Officer Derbin.jpg
Alex's Fluffy Buddies&nbsp;
Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin
Officer Derbin.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive this week to honor fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin.

Derbin was killed in the line of duty in May 2024.

The blood drive will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital Waltz Auditorium.

46818410-Red Cross Blood Drive - In Honor of Jacob Derbin (7).jpg

This is the second blood drive held in honor of Derbin. Last year, the Red Cross collected more than 40 pints of blood.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.