WATCH: Funeral procession for fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

Jacob Derbin, the 23-year-old Euclid Police Officer fatally shot last weekend, will be laid to rest Saturday.

Watch Camryn Justice with Good Morning Cleveland in the player below for the start of the procession as police escort Derbin's body from A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights to St. Columbkille Church in Parma.

Here is the full procession route:

Departure at 10:15AM: A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home

18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Hts., Ohio 44130

East on Bagley/Pleasant Valley Road

North on Broadview Road to St. Columbkille Church Church:

St. Columbkille Church

6740 Broadview Road, Parma, Ohio 44134

North on Broadview to Rockside Road

East on Rockside Road to Brecksville Road (Rt. 21)

North on Brecksville Road (Rt. 21) to E. 71st Street

North on E. 71st to St. Mary's Cemetery. Cemetery:

St. Mary's Cemetery

4720 E. 71st Street Cuyahoga Hts., Ohio 44125



Earlier this morning, crews unfurled a giant flag outside the funeral home in Derbin's honor.

The funeral is expected to start around 11 a.m. You can watch the memorial service below:

Following the service, Derbin will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cuyahoga Heights.

Derbin was shot in an "ambush" while responding to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of East 211th Street just before 10 p.m., May 11. Derbin was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

According to Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer, Derbin had served Euclid residents since he joined the department on July 24, 2023, with "dedication, honor and professionalism. His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious. He will be missed by all who know him."

Derbin was a veteran who served in the Army Reserves. He was engaged, and his wedding was set to happen this summer.

"He was a gentle giant, Meyer said. "He loved public service. This is somebody who’s still in the army reserves, who’s served his country. Public service meant everything to him."

Derbin's father is also a police officer for the city of Euclid, according to the chief.

"He was a kind of happy-go-lucky kind of a guy," Meyer said. "He just loved public service and loved being here. He was that rare find, and I’m devastated, and his family is obviously devastated."

A GoFundMe has been sent up to help Derbin's family with expenses. CLICK HERE for more information.