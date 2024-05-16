Euclid PD body camera footage reveals more about moments leading up to killing of Officer Jacob Derbin

EUCLID — The Euclid Police Department has released a portion of body camera footage from May 11, the night Officer Jacob Derbin was shot and killed while investigating an aggravated menacing complaint in the 300 block of E. 211th Street.

The video shows a woman terrified to be seen. She had called 911 and was talking with police officers about the father of her child, who she said threatened to shoot her and her mother.

In the video, the woman tells police, "I don't feel safe. I understand you are the police, but I don't feel safe right here."

The woman was at her grandmother's house.

She later said, "No he's on feet... he's walking bothering me."

Another person at the home is heard saying, "No, he's over here. He's over next door."

The woman later tells police, "...he was sitting on the deck next door. My grandma could see him through the window. He just sitting."

The woman tells police she and the suspect, later identified as Deshawn Vaughn, were together and "have a domestic dispute going on."

The woman told police, "He's threatening me. Text me saying he's going to shoot me and my mother."

The woman said Vaughn was wearing "all black."

The woman's grandmother, Alnita Robinson, told News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan Vaughn likely heard the conversations happening with police.

Robinson described what happened after Officer Derbin arrived.

"The police came the one that got shot and killed he was coming to question my granddaughter she said she didn't want to come outside she didn't feel safe he asked if it was okay if he went in the back surveyed the property and she said okay but at that time he must have heard that so he fired," Robinson said.

During a news conference the day after Derbin's death, Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said, "Officers went to check the back yard and were ambushed by gunfire from the suspect."

Meyer, through tears, said Derbin was an incredible person and dedicated officer.

"He was a gentle giant," Meyer said. "He loved public service."

The search for Vaughn would end the afternoon of Mother's Day when law enforcement surrounded an apartment in Shaker Heights. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said Vaughn committed suicide.

Adam Brown grew up in Euclid.

"I've been thinking a lot about this tragedy and the fact that it happened real close to where I grew up," Brown said.

Brown doesn't know the Derbin family but wants to offer condolences. He set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

"We have over 300 donations now (and) over $30,000 (dollars)," Brown said. "However it helps them, and anyone else... any organizations... whatever they'd like to do with the money it's all theirs."

GoFundMe has verified the account, and the Euclid Police Department said it's aware of it and approves of the fundraiser.

Brown said he's been in touch with the department and wants the community to continue to lift the Derbin family.

"(I) feel devastated for these police officers and what they must be going through for such a young man who was just starting out in life and starting on his career.

"He was doing all the right things in life and now all that's gone senselessly for no reason," Brown said. "We can't let this happen anymore. We have to be better people. We have to respect each other. We have to respect the police."