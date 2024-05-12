Watch Now
Heavy police presence in Euclid neighborhood

Posted at 10:45 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 22:47:22-04

There's a large police presence in a Euclid neighborhood Saturday night, according to a News 5 crew on the scene.

Officers are instructing an individual, or multiple, to exit a home on E. 211th Street with their hands up, the crew is seeing.

Officers from Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, University Heights, Cleveland, East Cleveland, Lyndhurst Sheriffs Department and Wickliffe are all on the scene, according to the crew.

No information has been released on the incident, and our crew is working to learn more.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

