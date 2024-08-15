Bobby George's accuser and her mother raised red flags days before surrender, per police reports

CLEVELAND — Days before prominent Cleveland restaurant owner Bobby George surrendered to police, his accuser and her mother raised red flags in Strongsville.

News 5 Investigators pieced together reports from two different police agencies.

According to a Cleveland arrest warrant, on July 27, George is accused of throwing a woman into a closet when she was trying to leave him.

Three days later on July 30, records show the woman’s mother went to Strongsville police to file a domestic violence report.

Strongsville police told the mother to contact Cleveland police.

More than a week later, on Aug. 8, the young woman filed a police report with Cleveland.

Earlier the same night, the accuser’s mother reported to Strongsville police that someone was following them.

Last Friday, Aug. 9, police filed an arrest warrant against George. The domestic violence allegations, which include strangulation, rape and attempted murder, date back to 2023.

Bobby George appears in Cleveland Municipal Court

$200,000 bond set for Bobby George

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Strongsville police increased patrols at the woman’s house, had George’s felony charges on file and a copy of the woman’s protection order.

The woman’s mother reported a suspicious van sitting across the street from their house Monday night.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, George turned himself in. He was booked in jail around 8:30 a.m. and appeared in court by video.

His attorney said his client was not only caught off guard by the allegations but mortified.

News 5 Investigators reported Tuesday that the woman told Cleveland police in the police report she filed, that she thought George put trackers on her phone and car and had people following her around.

We reached out to George’s attorney today, but he did not respond.