Bobby George's attorneys make next move in potential legal battle with City of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It’s been more than a week since well-known restaurant owner Bobby George turned himself into authorities after being charged with nine felonies, including attempted rape and murder. Now, a new letter from his attorney sent to the city of Cleveland's law director is threatening a possible lawsuit against the city.

George has been released from jail on bond since last Tuesday and, during his arraignment, agreed to a temporary protection order request from his accuser.

$200,000 bond set for Bobby George following arrest warrant for attempted murder, rape charges

George’s attorneys have repeatedly told News 5 that the charges brought forth against him aren’t credible and that Cleveland police failed to do their jobs properly in this case. His legal team's latest move was sending an evidence preservation letter to the City of Cleveland's Law Director Mark Griffin.

In the letter sent to the City of Cleveland’s law director on August 19, George’s attorneys are requesting the city take all the steps needed to preserve documents, tangible things, and electronically stored information, also known as ESI, that pertain to the criminal lawsuit filed August 9. Records dating back to November of 2023 accuse George of assault, kidnapping, rape, and attempted murder during multiple incidents continuing through July of this year. George’s attorneys have denied the accusations.

“In this instance, Mr. George is being treated extremely unfairly by an incompetent City of Cleveland law department with a lack of investigation,” said Kevin Spellacy. “They didn't do their homework.”

In the recent letter, George’s attorneys focused on records held by the Cleveland prosecutor's office and others, such as law director Griffin and Cleveland police officers. The letter to the city also includes another letter from December 2, 2023, sent to several Democratic groups. The letter encourages people not to host events at George's businesses.

Read the full letter below:

We have contacted the City of Cleveland for a statement but are waiting to hear back.

