Bobcat Kitten Cam! Two orphaned felines rescued and reside at Lake Metroparks

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Metroparks rescued two Bobcat kittens on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the organization.

The male and female kittens were removed from Scioto and Jackson counties and will live in the enclosure where they will continue their rehabilitation.

Two orphaned bobcats were moved into their enclosure today to continue their rehabilitation under the care of the Lake Metroparks Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center.



Watch them live on the bobcat cam! https://t.co/GOCEyKJemc pic.twitter.com/O7fskATWmG — Lake Metroparks (@LakeMetroparks) September 15, 2022

You can watch them live on the bobcat cam here.

It is important to note that these kittens will not be open to the public to see, as the camera allows the staff to ensure they are healthy and happy.

