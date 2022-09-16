Watch Now
Bobcat Kitten Cam! Two orphaned felines rescued and reside at Lake Metroparks

Lake Metroparks
Posted at 9:05 PM, Sep 15, 2022
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake Metroparks rescued two Bobcat kittens on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the organization.

The male and female kittens were removed from Scioto and Jackson counties and will live in the enclosure where they will continue their rehabilitation.

You can watch them live on the bobcat cam here.

It is important to note that these kittens will not be open to the public to see, as the camera allows the staff to ensure they are healthy and happy.

