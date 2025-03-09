Body camera footage released months after shooting that left 1 injured, involved Cleveland Police

New body camera footage was released of a shooting in October 2024 that left one person injured in Cleveland.

On Oct. 28, two Cleveland police officers and one Crime Gun Intelligence Center officer were involved in a shooting near Denison Avenue. They were surveilling the area for a man allegedly involved in several violent crimes throughout the city.

Police said others were with the man when they found him.

Shots were fired at the officers and they returned the fire.

In the video, rapid sounds of gunshots can be heard, and you can see an officer scramble to take cover, then return fire.

"We got 'em, we got 'em," an officer yelled. "Put it down, put it down."

The man who was shot was treated and released, then taken into custody.

No officers were injured.

Three people were arrested during that time and have since been charged with nine counts of attempted murder each, as well as other charges.

News 5 went to the neighborhood at that time, and a resident who mentioned she was told she couldn't go home said she waited beyond the crime scene tape for two hours.

"I'm hungry and tired. I want to go home," the resident, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of her safety, said at the time.

The resident told News 5 these types of things unfortunately became common.

"They're here so much. It's not even like they're trying to hide nowadays, ya know? They're just doing drugs right out in public like they're not even afraid of the cops or don't care about the cops," she said.