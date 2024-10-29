1 injured in shooting involving Cleveland police officers Monday evening

Monday evening, two Cleveland police officers and one Crime Gun Intelligence Center officer were involved in a shooting near Denison Avenue that left one person injured.

A resident who mentioned she was told she couldn't go home said she had been waiting beyond the crime scene tape for two hours.

"I'm hungry and tired. I want to go home," the resident said. She requested to stay anonymous for fear of her safety.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers were in the area of W. 31st Street and Denison Avenue looking for at least one person who was allegedly involved in several violent crimes throughout the city, Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd explained. While surveilling the area, officers located the individual and came across several others with them, police said.

The individuals opened fire on the officers, and officers fired back, striking one of the individuals, Todd stated.

The anonymous resident said her neighbor called her shortly after the shooting occurred and told her that it happened in front of their apartment complex.

The person shot was transported to Metro Hospital, police said.

No officers were injured, and two people were taken into custody, according to Todd.

Several firearms were located on the scene, and the shooting is still under investigation, Todd added.