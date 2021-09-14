Body found in Ashtabula believed to be missing woman, police say

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Ashtabula police believe that a female body found near a railroad track is that of a woman who was reported missing from her home in Ashtabula last week.

Police and members of the department’s narcotics investigative unit started an investigation into her disappearance as foul play was suspected early on.

On Sept. 13, police received a tip about a body located near a railroad right-of-way between Route 167 and March Road in Jefferson Township.

She has yet to be positively identified, but police believe it's the missing woman.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. A gunshot wound is suspected, say police.

Two males and a female were arrested in connection to the case and are currently in Ashtabula City Jail.

The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

