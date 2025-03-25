Body found in Cuyahoga River Monday evening; cause of death unknown

Akron Fire recovered a body from the Cuyahoga River Monday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., Akron Fire responded to the north side of the Cuyahoga River beneath a bridge after being requested by the Cuyahoga Falls Park Rangers, Akron Fire said.

Akron Fire TROT team and crews, along with the Cuyahoga Falls Fire company, were on the scene to recover the body, Akron Fire said.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, and no further information is available.