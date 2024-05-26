Body found in Lake Erie at Wildwood Park

The U.S. Coast Guard and Metroparks Police were are investigating after a body was found in Lake Erie at Wildwood Park.
Earlier in the day on Sunday, a fisherman notified law enforcement about what looked like a body in the water, authorities said.
A Metroparks officer confirmed there was a deceased person in the water, who authorities later identified as 63-year-old Willie Hutchinson.
Authorities said they do not believe anyone else was harmed.
No further information is available at this time, and we are working to learn more.
