Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found in Lake Erie at Wildwood Park

image.png
Kara Cerny
image.png
Posted at 4:58 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 17:17:42-04

The U.S. Coast Guard and Metroparks Police were are investigating after a body was found in Lake Erie at Wildwood Park.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, a fisherman notified law enforcement about what looked like a body in the water, authorities said.

A Metroparks officer confirmed there was a deceased person in the water, who authorities later identified as 63-year-old Willie Hutchinson.

Authorities said they do not believe anyone else was harmed.

No further information is available at this time, and we are working to learn more.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through