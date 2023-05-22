Watch Now
Body found in Lake Erie in March identified as man missing since 2020

Posted at 5:35 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 17:35:50-04

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released the identity of a body found in Lake Erie near the historic Coast Guard Station on March 23 as Jose, A. Irizarry, a man missing since 2020.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, Irizarry was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on Nov. 12, 2020, but never went home. Police tried to locate him, searching an area on Whiskey Island where the ankle bracelet he was wearing last pinged his location, but authorities were unable to find him. The dive team and Coast Guard were called out to help with the search, to no avail.

The man's manner and cause of death are undetermined.

No further information has been released.

