Body found in Lake Erie in March identified as man missing since 2020

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released the identity of a body found in Lake Erie near the historic Coast Guard Station on March 23 as Jose, A. Irizarry, a man missing since 2020.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, Irizarry was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on Nov. 12, 2020, but never went home. Police tried to locate him, searching an area on Whiskey Island where the ankle bracelet he was wearing last pinged his location, but authorities were unable to find him. The dive team and Coast Guard were called out to help with the search, to no avail.

The man's manner and cause of death are undetermined.

No further information has been released.

RELATED: Coast Guard, Cleveland crews searching waters near Whiskey Island for missing person

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.