Body found in Lake Erie Monday afternoon, Bay Village police says

Monday afternoon, Bay Village police located the unidentified remains of a male in Lake Erie.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the waterfront in Bay Village for a report of possible human remains in Lake Erie, police said. Upon arrival, police located the body of an unknown male.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene as well to recover the remains, police said.

No further information is available at this time, and this story will be updated once more is learned.

