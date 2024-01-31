Body found on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby

A body was found on Euclid Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Willoughby Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m., several Willoughby Service Department employees were picking up trash along the berm when they found what appeared to be a deceased person, police said.

Willoughby Police officers responded to the area and located the badly decomposed body of a man at the base of the embankment, authorities said.

The man was wearing grey Asics tennis shoes, navy blue jogging pants, a navy blue sweatshirt and a black striped shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.