Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby

Willoughby Police Logo.jpg
Willoughby Police Department
Willoughby Police Logo.jpg
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 17:11:17-05

A body was found on Euclid Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to the Willoughby Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m., several Willoughby Service Department employees were picking up trash along the berm when they found what appeared to be a deceased person, police said.

Willoughby Police officers responded to the area and located the badly decomposed body of a man at the base of the embankment, authorities said.

The man was wearing grey Asics tennis shoes, navy blue jogging pants, a navy blue sweatshirt and a black striped shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through