Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body found under mattress in garage of Cleveland home

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner
Mark Ackerman
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner
Posted

CLEVELAND — Crews with a bulk disposal company hired to clean out a garage at a Cleveland home made a grisly discovery Wednesday when they found a body under a mattress.

According to Cleveland Police, it happened in the 3200 block of West 48th Street.

Crews told officers they were emptying the property when they found the body. It's unclear how long the body was there before being found.

The person's identity hasn't been released.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.