Body found under mattress in garage of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — Crews with a bulk disposal company hired to clean out a garage at a Cleveland home made a grisly discovery Wednesday when they found a body under a mattress.

According to Cleveland Police, it happened in the 3200 block of West 48th Street.

Crews told officers they were emptying the property when they found the body. It's unclear how long the body was there before being found.

The person's identity hasn't been released.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.