Body of 20-year-old male found on Lake Erie shore in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A body washed up on the shore of Lake Erie in Perry Township on Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body is that of a 20-year-old male from Massillon that had previously been reported as missing, officials said.

The man’s vehicle had been parked in the parking lot of Lake Erie Bluffs on Clark Road overnight and was reported to the Lake Metroparks Rangers, authorities said. When the vehicle was found to be connected to the missing man, the Lake County UAS Drone Team was called in to check the shoreline via drone. It was around that time when a local landscaper called authorities and reported the body. The Lake County UAS Team confirmed the finding.

The matter is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 440-350-5521

