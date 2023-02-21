Body of 24-year-old pulled from Lake Erie near Lakewood

The body of a 24-year-old man was pulled from Lake Erie near Lakewood Monday morning.

According to Lakewood Police, officers responded to Erie Cliff Drive just before 7:30 a.m. after a resident reported seeing the body in the water.

Lakewood firefighters pulled the body from the lake.

It's not clear how the man died or how long he was in the water. The man's body was turned over to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The matter remains under investigation.

