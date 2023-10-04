Watch Now
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in Strongsville Metropark

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:11 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 18:11:11-04

The Cleveland Metroparks Police is investigating the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head found in a Strongsville park Wednesday.

Police said the body of a 74-year-old man was found in a remote area at the Strongsville Metropark.

The county medical examiner's office identified the body as that of Leroy Johnston. Their report states the body was found near the Royalview Picnic area.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

