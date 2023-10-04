Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in Strongsville Metropark

The Cleveland Metroparks Police is investigating the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head found in a Strongsville park Wednesday.

Police said the body of a 74-year-old man was found in a remote area at the Strongsville Metropark.

The county medical examiner's office identified the body as that of Leroy Johnston. Their report states the body was found near the Royalview Picnic area.

