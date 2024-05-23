Body recovered from Lake Erie at Edgewater Park

Cleveland Metroparks divers recovered a body from Lake Erie at Edgewater Park Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Earlier in the day, the victim was witnessed entering the water to cool off but was unable to return safely before going under, Cleveland Fire said.

USCG, along with The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Cleveland Fire and Metroparks Police, responded to the scene.

Cleveland Fire deployed two boats and a diver, and Metroparks Police also sent out a diver who located the victim, authorities said.

Cleveland Metroparks released the following statement:

This evening, Cleveland Metroparks Police, assisted by local partners, responded to reports of a male who entered Lake Erie at Edgewater Park. Cleveland Metroparks police recovered the male’s body offshore, and an investigation is underway. Official identification will come from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further information is available at this time.