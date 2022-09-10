Body washed up on rocks in Lakewood on Saturday afternoon

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A body was spotted washed up along the rocks on Lake Erie in front of Pier W on Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Patrons and guests of the restaurant had numerous calls to LPD about the discovery.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Lakewood Police and Fire and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner have responded to the scene.

News 5 is working to learn more about the situation.

