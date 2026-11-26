PARMA, OH — Newly released body camera video gives a first look at the chaotic scene police found after a deadly shooting at a baby shower inside a Parma event center last Saturday.

Watch video below. Warning: Some parts may be disturbing.

Bodycam video shows chaotic scene after deadly baby shower shooting

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, as Parma police approached Pandora's Magical Event Venue, people were already outside.

There is no audio for the first seconds of the recording, but the emotion and chaos are obvious.

A woman is seen lying on the sidewalk along Ridge Road as an officer with a rifle pushes past the crowd forming at the door and heads inside.

The beauty of the pink and white decorations is pierced by the heartbreaking sobs and screams of a woman.

"Baby, wake up," a woman can be heard saying in the footage.

Police, guns drawn, move through the building, trying to piece together the scene.

"Hey, I think the shooter is on the ground. Check for a gun," an officer says.

The officer found one near one of the victims. He can be seen placing it on a table next to trays of uneaten sandwiches.

By now, more officers are inside, tending to the wounded.

"He's still breathing. This guy is breathing," an officer says.

Parma police said the trouble began when a pregnant woman became upset after talking to her father. Investigators said the woman's boyfriend, 19-year-old Daviontae Pate, confronted her father and then shot him. Jayson Townsend, 45, died at the scene.

Police say Townsend's nephew then pulled out his own gun, shooting and killing Pate, as well as shooting two bystanders, killing 17-year-old Leasia England and wounding another woman.

DeAngelo Townsend Jr. is now charged with murder and out of jail after posting bond.

His attorney said earlier this week the shooting was in self-defense.

"He fired because somebody had been shot twice before he fired to try to stop the shooter from doing additional damage to people, place and things, and as a result two other people were shot," defense attorney Joe O'Malley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

