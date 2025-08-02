Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Wish Bone hosts backpack giveaway

Grammy award-winning rapper Charles Scruggs, better known as "Wish Bone" of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, hosted a backpack giveaway in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Kids were given backpacks ahead of returning to school.

Earlier this week, News 5's Remi Murrey spoke to Wishbone about his new efforts to revitalize the Glenville neighborhood.

Wish Bone from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony launches non-profit for Glenville community

Wishbone was born and raised in Glenville, just like the rest of his bandmates.

Now, he looks to give back to that neighborhood by launching a new nonprofit called Beyond the Wishing Well.

The group had its first public event Saturday at the corner of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

"We know we have single parents, or maybe they just need a little help. So we thought we'd step in, give them some of the basic necessities inside of the backpack, so that they can go to school feeling good about themselves," said his wife, Mia Scruggs.

The nonprofit said its goal is to provide affordable housing, financial literacy education, mental health services, and youth mentorship to people in the Glenville community.