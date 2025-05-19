Bowling Green student's sister runs in honor of him at Cleveland marathon

Thousands of runners hit the streets of Cleveland for the annual Cleveland Marathon.

Among the runners was Rebekah Savage. She took steps on Sunday to keep her brother’s legacy alive.

Ryan Walker was killed by a drunk driver in September 2022.

Driver that killed college student headed back to Bowling Green had been drinking, said police.

He was in a car with three friends and they were on their way back to Bowling Green State University, when police said a drunk driver crossed the center line and crashed into his car.

Ryan's family started the David Ryan Walker Forever Falcon Foundation and has granted scholarships to students at Firelands High School.

After Ryan was killed, Rebekah Savage started running marathons.

News 5 Cleveland Ryan Walker's sister, Rebekah Savage, ran in the Cleveland marathon in his honor.

Sunday marked her third marathon, and she set a personal record of 03:44:31. She crossed the finish line wrapped in a flag from her brother’s room at Bowling Green State University.

News 5 Cleveland Family of Ryan Walker at Cleveland marathon