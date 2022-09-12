Driver that killed college student headed back to Bowling Green had been drinking, said police.

LORAIN, Ohio — “You never want to see it, you never want to hear it,” said Belinda Walker. David and Belinda Walker are living a nightmare. “I’ll never be able to experience his graduation from college, or buying his first house, I mean it just goes on and on,” said David Walker.

Sunday, Sept. 4th, their lives changed forever. Their son, Ryan Walker, was killed in a car crash.

Every night without fail Ryan would call or text his parents. The last text is etched in his dad’s memory. “I’m going to hit the hay, just wanted to say I love you and good night and then he texted right back two minutes later. He explained I was going to call you when I got back to school, but there was a rain delay. We’re on our way back; we’re almost at school,” explained David Walker.

But Ryan never made it. The junior at Bowling Green University and three longtime friends were headed back to campus after a Guardians game, bowling and ice cream. They were about 20 minutes from campus when the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a driver tried to pass several cars on the two-lane US 6.

Police said that driver hit the car head-on that the college kids were in, killing Ryan. Ryan was in the backseat passenger seat.

Troopers believe the driver who hit them had been drinking.

“We need more people like Ryan in this world. People need to really think before they step behind the wheel drinking and driving. With technology it’s too easy to find a ride, too easy to make a wiser decision,” said Eddie Santos, Ryan’s brother.

His family said Ryan loved sports, his family and his friends deeply. His mother talked to News 5 draped in the shirt her son was wearing that night. “This is how I got it back. This is how they had to take him out of the car he was in, torn and broken and that is how I am today, torn and broken.” Said Belinda Walker.

His family described Ryan as kind, loving and smart. He earned a scholarship to Bowling Green State University. At just 20 years old he landed a job at NASA.

“He was my everything. You know you expect to always see him, you think everyone is going to come home and tomorrow is promised but really it’s not, ” said Rebekah Savage, Ryan’s sister.

David Walker has been a Lorain County Sheriff’s Deputy for 25 years. Now his colleagues and friends set up a GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/deputy-david-walkers-sons-funeral-expenses?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customerto help pay for funeral expenses. The extra money will be used to set up a scholarship in Ryan Walker’s name.

“We knew from the beginning that we had each other’s back and that we need to support this family through the toughest times of their life right now,” said Deputy Cory Northeim.

The other back seat passenger, Ryan's best friend, remains hospitalized with serious injuries, said the family.

Funeral services for Ryan are set for Wednesday.

