Box of kittens found in Orrville dumpster

A box of kittens was found in a dumpster behind a CVS in Orrville, according to the Medina County SPCA.

The three kittens are still at the age of being bottle-fed and have been placed in a foster home, the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

The kittens were originally believed to be found in Medina County; however, they were found in Wayne County, where there is no Humane Officer and animal abandonment cases are not investigated.

Anyone with information on who left the kittens in the dumpster is encouraged to contact the Medina County SPCA.