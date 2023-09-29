Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Box of kittens found in Orrville dumpster

kittens 1.jpg
Medina County SPCA
kittens 1.jpg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 15:39:51-04

A box of kittens was found in a dumpster behind a CVS in Orrville, according to the Medina County SPCA.

The three kittens are still at the age of being bottle-fed and have been placed in a foster home, the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

The kittens were originally believed to be found in Medina County; however, they were found in Wayne County, where there is no Humane Officer and animal abandonment cases are not investigated.

Anyone with information on who left the kittens in the dumpster is encouraged to contact the Medina County SPCA.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.