Boy battling leukemia looks forward to dream trip thanks to Make-A-Wish

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — What started as leg pain, initially dismissed as growing pains, turned out to be something far more serious for 7-year-old Finn Wolf.

“So like it started with the leg pain. We thought it was growing pains, so we're treating it as like growing pains,” said his mother, Ashley Wolf.

But the pain in Finn’s leg wouldn’t go away, and instead, it only worsened.

After ruling out infection and broken bones, doctors advised Ashley to follow up with Finn’s pediatrician. Her persistence led to blood work that revealed a diagnosis.

“He was diagnosed with acute B-cell leukemia back in May of last year,” Ashley said.

Ashley remembers being in disbelief when she first heard the news.

“I remember being in denial about it. I'm like, well, no, you need to do more tests. Like he doesn't have leukemia, you don't know that. And, you know, they're like, yes, this is how we know this.”

Treatment began immediately. Finn was admitted to the hospital for 17 days, where he started chemotherapy.

Since then, life has been a challenging journey for Finn and his family.

The 7-year-old endures daily medication, monthly clinic visits, and injections of anticancer drugs every three months.

These injections target the space between layers of tissue that cover the brain and spinal cord, making the process even more difficult for such a young child.

Despite everything, Finn’s personality shines through.

“He's very outgoing, he's very funny, and he is a really great artist. He loves to draw, paint,” Ashley said.

While Ashley focuses on her son’s recovery, Finn has something special to look forward to, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In a year, Finn and his family will fly from Ohio to California to visit Super Nintendo World—a dream come true for the little boy.

When Finn found out about the trip, his reaction was priceless.

“[I want to] get my bags and go right now,” he said.

Ashley says the trip is more than just a vacation.

“You know, not only never in a million years, I think my child will have cancer, but let alone be able to go on a trip that he's actually, you know, OK to go on. It's gonna change his life,” she said.

Finn’s chemotherapy is expected to continue for a total of two and a half years.

But with his strength, his mother’s support, and the promise of an unforgettable adventure on the horizon, Finn is determined to keep fighting.

How you can help

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana and the Home Builders Association’s Charitable and Education Foundation have partnered with News 5 for the fifth year in the Home for the Holidays raffle. Proceeds from this special project will benefit both nonprofit associations.

This year's home is in Highland Heights.

You can purchase a ticket here.

The drawing is scheduled for Dec. 31.