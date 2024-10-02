Students tour HBA's 'A Home for the Holidays'

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The finishing touches are being completed on the Home Builder's Association's "A Home for the Holidays."

The 2,500-square-foot first-floor home includes three bedrooms and two and a half baths. JEMM Construction is building the home with all proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish.

Before those final touches are complete, the home is being used as a classroom.

On Wednesday, students with Mayfield High's Learn to Earn program took a hard hat tour of the home along with three other homes in the area. Each home was in a different phase of the building process, which gave students a look at the home-building process.

Along the way, students were able to ask questions from local builders. In turn, those builders were given the chance to encourage the next generation of home builders.

"There are so many possibilities for a career path in construction across the spectrum," Dylan Francis with JEMM Construction said. "From design and build to artisitic outputs and everything in between. We're excited to show them what's possible."

It's estimated that 500,000 construction workers are needed in 2024. As housing demands grow across the state, construction workers, designers, and project managers are needed.

"These are trades that can support individuals for the rest of their lives," Learn to Earn Instructor Joshua Hayes said. "They take good training, and they take dedicated individuals. There is a need beyond description."

Until then, the homes will have the students dreaming of their futures.

"I hope that I can hit the ground running," Student Charley Stimey said. "So, in the next five years, so later in life I'm set."

"A Home for the Holidays" opens to the public on Dec. 1. To purchase tickets, click here.