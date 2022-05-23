Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio opening 8 new locations this summer

CLEVELAND — This summer, kids ages 6 through 18 will have more options for summer fun with the opening of eight new Boys & Girls Clubs in Northeast Ohio, including new sites in Euclid, Cuyahoga Falls and Garfield Heights.

Currently, Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio (BGCNEO) operates 40 clubs in four Northeast Ohio counties, and the opening of eight new clubs comes after the organization recently announced its plan to expand and double the number of kids served by 2025.

Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio. File image of Boys & Girls Club.

The new clubs will open on various dates in June. BGCNEO will open its first club in Huron County at the New London Elementary School.

“There has never been a greater need to prioritize the best interests of our youth,” BGCNEO CEO Jeff Scott said in a news release. “This expansion will help more kids and more families in more places in our community. In order to start reversing the worst child poverty rates in the country, parents who are able to work must be able to have free care for their kids while they work to support a family.”

Boys & Girls Clubs provide a “safe, fun place for kids ages 6-18 to go after school and in the summer.” The club is free and each location offers a variety of activities including athletics, academic help, arts, music, programming, leadership opportunities, field trips, and breakfast and lunch each day.

Courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio. File image of Boys & Girls Club.

Cuyahoga County



Garfield Heights High School, 4900 Turney Road, Garfield Heights 44125; for kids who have completed kindergarten through those who have completed seventh grade; starts June 20.

Euclid Middle School, 22555 Tracy Ave, Euclid, 44123; ages 6-18; start date to be determined.

Summit County



Akron Buchtel Community Learning Center, 1040 Copley Rd., Akron 44320; for those who have completed sixth grade through those who have completed 12th grade; start date TBD.

Akron North High School, 985 Gorge Blvd., Akron 44310; teens in ninth through 12th grades; start date TBD.

Cuyahoga Falls Preston Elementary School, 800 Tallmadge Rd, Cuyahoga Falls 44221; for kids who have completed kindergarten through those who have completed fifth grade; start date TBD.

Lorain County



Longfellow Middle School, 305 Louisiana Ave., Lorain 44052; for kids who have completed kindergarten through seventh grade; starts June 13.

Ely Elementary School, 312 Gulf Road, Elyria 44035; for kids who have completed kindergarten through those who have completed fifth grade; starts June 27.

Huron County



New London Elementary, 425 Park Ave, New London 44851; for those who have completed kindergarten through those who have completed seventh grade; starts June 13.

