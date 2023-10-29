Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio opens first club in Ashtabula Co.

For the first time, the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio has a club in Ashtabula County.

Ashtabula native Cody Slaybaugh is the club's director.

Gabriella Fernandez, a 10-year resident of the city, is the club's assistant director.

"The main time kids fall into trouble and have legal issues is that time right after school when they don't have anywhere to go where they don't have anything to do," Slaybaugh said. "Being able to bring something to the table that allows kids a safe, fun space to really grow and develop their social skills and meet new kids is awesome."

The free after-school program, operated out of Huron Primary School, is open to students grades three through 12.

"It's something that this community has needed for a long time," Slaybaugh said. "We don't have rec centers around here. We don't have a lot of opportunities for kids to get off the streets after school."

The club focuses on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development. A free meal is provided each day.

Slaybaugh said students get homework assistance, participate in art and recreational activities, and learn valuable leadership skills.

"We want it to be fun and engaging," Slaybaugh said.

More information on the Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio and the new club in Ashtabula can be found here.