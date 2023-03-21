'bRaised in the CLE' making the most of Yelp's 10K veteran's business grant.

He’s the cooker. She’s the booker.

That’s how Stephanie and Gregory Kobunski run their business, the “bRaised in the CLE” food truck. Gregory spent more than 30 years working in some of Northeast Ohio’s finest restaurants. Stephanie makes sure the food truck stays busy, serving food.

Not long ago, her life was about service of another kind.

“I turned 20 driving from Kuwait to Baghdad, Iraq in ‘03”, she explains.

Stephanie served her country for 20 years in the United States Army.

“It helps you grow up. My first plane ride was going to basic training.”

Veterans own 2 million businesses in this country and employ over 5 million Americans. The company “Yelp” wanted to show its support for them, so it started a “Veteran’s Business Fund”, giving a handful of those veteran-owned businesses a $10,000 grant.

One of five recipients selected from all over the country?

Stephanie and Gregory’s “bRaised In The CLE”.

“It was a blessing”, Gregory said. “I think it probably brought tears to our eyes.”

That money will help sustain the business and keep the food truck on the road.

“Yelp’s” Emily Washcovick says that’s exactly why the fund was created. “To hear that investment is going to sustain them for so long is really what we were hoping would happen with this money.”

There were bumps in the road, but the food truck’s ready to roll. A veteran and her husband will make sure it stays that way.

“I am so proud to call her my wife. She’s an amazing woman.”

